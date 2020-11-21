Nelda Jean Butler, age 85, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1935, in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Robert Earl and Roma Tomes Dunn. Nelda was a 60-year plus member of the Eastern Star, a member of the Leitchfield United Methodist Church and the American Legion in Falls of Rough. She was a homemaker, who loved gardening and caring for her flowers. She sang gospel music with the “Traveler’s Three.” Nelda along with her husband, Marvin, were the previous owners of Bestway Market in Clarkson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Butler, and a special companion, Lee Howerton.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel O. Butler and David A. Butler; a granddaughter, Alicia Butler; a grandson, Adam Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Tatum, Rhett and CoraLee Butler.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Leitchfield United Methodist Church with Rev. David Harting officiating. Burial followed in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Thursday, at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.