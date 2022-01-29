Nelda Joyce Beauchamp, age 84, of Eastview, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
She was born on April 25, 1937, to Albert and Maggie May Beauchamp who preceded her in death.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. (CST), Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Leitchfield Memory Gardens with Bro. Chris Richardson officiating.
