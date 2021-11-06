Nelda Rea Wood, age 87, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1934 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Earl T. and Jessie Irene Sanders.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Randall E. Wood, and children, Deborah R. Decker and Ervin E. Wood.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the Anneta United Baptist Church with Bro. Blake Newton officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Anneta United Baptist Church from 10 a.m. on Friday until time
of service.
