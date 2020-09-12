Nelma Rea Decker, age 98, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1922 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John R. and Lily Vincent Newton.
She was a housewife, who enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking, and was the oldest member of Claggett United Baptist Church. She was saved on the fourth Saturday night in May 1938 and joined in March 1945.
She is survived by four sons, Gilbert Decker (Jennie), of Indiana, Robert Decker (Susie), of Clarkson, Ronnie Decker (Melissa) and Timmy Decker, both of Leitchfield; and six daughters, Faye Sego, Betty Saltsman (James), Ina Green (James), Josie Chambers (Ernie), Diane Ward (Randy), and Charlene Downs (Barry), all of Leitchfield. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren survive along with several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Decker; three sons, Orin, Oscar Jr. and Harold; two daughters, Mary McGrew and Elaine Cook; six brothers, Lloyd, Carl, Elmer, Harlen, Ambrose and, Robert; and two sisters, Hallie and Joyce.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Claggett United Baptist Church in Leitchfield with Bro. Danny Dickson and Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was in the Claggett Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until 12:45 p.m. at which time services were moved to the Claggett United Baptist Church.
In accordance with local regulations, masks had to be worn over the mouth and nose at both the Funeral Home and during the Funeral Service at the Church.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
