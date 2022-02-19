Nina Janet Haycraft Willis, age 65, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on March 4, 1956 in Clarkson, the daughter of the late John and Marcella Sims Haycraft.
She leaves behind her husband, Jerry Lee Willis, whom she married at the young age of 16 on July 8, 1972. Also surviving are Nina’s three daughters, Melissa (Darren) Weedman, Lori Gibson and Brittany Willis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at the Sulphur Wells “Snap” Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with Bro. Verlus Logsdon & Bro. JC Ramsey officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and moved to the Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
