Nora Minton Newton, age 90, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on June 5, 1930 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charlie and Maude Johnson Decker.
She is survived by her children, Alan Minton (Zonie), of Leitchfield, Donna Brown, of Louisville, Rick Minton (Becky), of Leitchfield, Tim Newton (Patricia), of Leitchfield, and Joan Scobee, of Elizabethtown.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Waymon Minton and Emmitt Newton.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Buddy Brooks and Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Antioch General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
