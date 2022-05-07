Oaklynn Ann Newton, infant daughter of Gavin and Tabby Lenick Newton, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She is survived by her parents, Gavin and Tabby Newton; sister, Olivia Lenick; grandparents, Greg Stevenson (Lisa Campbell), Shelia Stevenson (Floyd Rigdon), Missy Davis (Cheyenne Davis) and Cheryl McClurg; great-grandparents, Mary Stevenson, Elaine Meredith and Walter and Debbie Newton; aunt, Tana Stevenson; uncle, Chance Davis; and special cousin, Colt Michael Deyo.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, Hawkeye Stevenson and Gordon Meredith, and her great-grandmother, Shirley Mathis.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Broadford Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with Bro. Mikey Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Broadford Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home beginning at 9 a.m. for the family and 10 a.m. for friends, until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, at which time we left for the church for services.
