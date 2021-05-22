Ocie Mae Duvall, age 60, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
She was born on March 22, 1961 in Sadler, Kentucky the daughter of the late Elmer and Goldie Mae Davis Dewesse.
She is survived by her husband, Arville Duvall, of Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Sunday, May 23, 2021 with Bro. Irvin Decker and Bro. David Decker officiating. Burial will be in the New Harmony United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. until service time.
