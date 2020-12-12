Odeline VanMeter, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1945 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dillard and Rhea Decker Williams.
She was a retired seamstress at Brownsville Manufacturing Company and a machine operator at Vermont American, who enjoyed puzzles, cooking, sewing, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, and she was a member of the Anneta United Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Harold VanMeter; three daughters, Karen Cornwell and Marsha Berry (Roderick), both of Leitchfield, and Amanda Dickson (Gregory), of Jeffersonville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Holly Smith, of Leitchfield, Travis Smith (Alisan), of Leitchfield, Danika Khan, of Leitchfield, Sgt. Kordell Cornwell, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Audrey and Rance Dickson, both of Jeffersonville, Indiana; three brothers, Denzil, Darrell and Bryan (Buck) Williams; and two sisters, Genibee McKinney and Sue Embry. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tonya Smith and Kameron Cornwell; one great grandchild, Knox Cornwell; and three brothers, Merlin, Winfred and Royce Williams.
Funeral services will be private. Bro. Garry Watkins will be officiating. Burial will be in the Antioch Church Cemetery. A eulogy was livestreamed on the Dermitt Funeral Home Facebook on Thursday at 11 a.m. CST.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.