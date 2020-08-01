Olive (Pat) Duvall, age 97, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Regis Woods Nursing Facility in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on June 14, 1923 in Somerset, England the daughter of the late Ernest and Ada Clement Miller.
She is survived by five children, Raymond Duvall (Margie), of Summit, Kentucky, Joanna Brosky (Michael), of Bardstown, Kentucky, David Duvall (Patty), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Rosemary Belcher (Bruce), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Julie Hicks (Jamie), of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Duvall.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. CST Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Lee Schroerlucke officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Thursday and from 9 a.m. CST Friday until time of services. Eastern Star services were conducted Thursday evening.
