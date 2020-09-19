Ollie Delphine Jaggers, age 83, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1937 in Grayson County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert Samuel and Mamie Hack Lasley.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Laymon Jaggers, of Clarkson, Kentucky; three sons, Marchmond Jerry Cottrell and Billy Ray, both of Big Clifty, Kentucky, and Gary Wayne, of Clarkson, Kentucky; two daughters, Sabra Gayleen Lone, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Vickie Rose Pennington (Kevin), of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; and one daughter-in-law, Judy Jaggers.
Other than his/her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Laymon Lavoid Jaggers.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Poteet officiating. Burial was in the Peonia Christian Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.