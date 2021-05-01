Onis Meredith, age 82, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born April 17, 1939 in Bee Spring, Edmonson County, Kentucky the daughter of Hillery and Virgie Lowe Meredith.
Left to honor Onis’ memory are her seven children, Steven Meredith (Sally), of Caneyville, Kentucky; Joseph Meredith, Sr. (Barbara), of Brownsville, Kentucky; Anthony D. Meredith (Alice), of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; Mark Meredith (Kay Dawson), of Rineyville, Kentucky; Michelle Troublefield (Phillip) of Leitchfield, Kentucky; Christopher Meredith (Courtney), of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; and Hilary Dawn Meredith (John Dennis), of Caneyville, Kentucky.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Meredith, a son, David Meredith, and a daughter, Millie Catherine Meredith.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Charlie Lacefield officiating. Burial was in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.