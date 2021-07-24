Ottie Bell Tomes, age 88, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford, Kentucky.
She was born on July 31, 1932 in Sadler, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph L. Bell and Rhoda Jane Nugent Bell.
She is survived by her son, Kelvin Laron Tomes (Phyllis), of Elizabethtown.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelvin Tomes, and son, David Scott Tomes.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Lealin Geary will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Big Reedy.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
