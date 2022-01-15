Pamela Brown, age 61, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1960 in Hardin County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Harold and Zelma Walker Fultz.
She is survived by her children, Patricia McCandless (Richard), of Clarkson, Kenneth McCandless (Ruby Hanks), James McCandless and Charles McCandless, all of Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. CST Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Chaplain Barry will be officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of services.
