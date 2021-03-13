Pamela Rhea Jakab, age 64, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1956, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Berlin and Thelma Fields Leasor.
She is survived by her husband, David Jakab, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Elizabethtown Memorial Garden Cemetery. Cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home.
