Parker Rhyan Embry, age 10, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in Leitchfield.
He was born on June 21, 2010 in Leitchfield, the son of Shane Embry and Amanda Grace Heaverin.
He attended Lawler Elementary School, graduating from fifth grade. Parker ran Cross Country, played Jr. Pro Basketball and played on a traveling youth basketball team. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved motocross and drag racing.
He is survived by his father, Shane Embry (Samantha), of Leitchfield; his mother, Amanda Grace Heaverin (Kane Martin and his son, Brayden Martin), of Bowling Green; sisters, Audri Embry and Briley Stiles; grandparents, Kent and Kathy Embry, Missy and Donnie King, and Thomas and Gayle McCoy; great-grandparents, Bonnie Hill and Marty Hutchinson; aunts and uncles, Josh Embry (Jessica), Jessica Hicks (Jacob), Jenna Nash, Emma Embry, Derek Heaverin and Latisha Beeler; several cousins, including a special cousin, Kyler Embry; special friends, Nicholas Nowlin and Kristin Embry; and many more people with whom he came in contact who will cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Laymon Heaverin.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
