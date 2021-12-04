Pat Decker, age 76, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born Feb. 23, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles & Teresa Durbin Lush.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Decker, and her daughter, Kathi Decker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Pat’s wishes, funeral services will be private.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with care of Mrs. Decker.
