Patricia A. Blair, age 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born on July 17, 1953 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roy and Lorene Johnson Oller.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Blair; and daughter, Mariah Meredith and her husband, Terry.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jake Clemons will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
