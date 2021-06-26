Patricia Carole Webb, age 75, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1946 in Bonnieville, Kentucky, the daughter of Leslie “Dee” Darst and Dorothy Hamburg Darst.
She is survived by her children, Shae Rodkey (Greg), Aaron McKinney (Christina), and Jason Bartholomew.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tobi McKinney.
Funeral services were held at 12 Noon Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. Burial was in the Concord Church Cemetery in Bonnieville. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
