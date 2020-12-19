Patricia Clark Portman, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born March 28, 1951 in Louisville to the late Robert and Eula Mae Douthitt Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Shorty Portman; a daughter, Jenny (Geoff) London; and her stepmother, Juanita Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission Church with Bro. Jimmy Douthitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
