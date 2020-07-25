Patricia Josephine Speed Boone, age 81, passed away on July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family in Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
She was born April 7, 1939 to Ernest and Lillian Speed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was the oldest of five children, growing up in Texas. Pat married Michael A. Boone on Aug. 22, 1959 at St. Patrick Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, and they were married for 61 years.
She is survived by her husband, Michael A Boone, and her children, DeeDee Beeler (Warren), Michael A Boone, Jr. (Heather), Suzanne DeDore (Scott) and Betsy Boone (Jim Petitt).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lillian Speed.
Visitation was held from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home. A Rosary was recited at 5 p.m. A private funeral mass was to be held at St. Joseph Church with burial in the church cemetery.
