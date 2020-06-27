Patricia “Patty” Gail Miller, age 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1965 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Youlanda Harris Johnson and the late Louis Miller.
She was a tax preparer and a member of the Mount Hebron Gospel Mission Church.
She is survived by her companion, Robert Parsons; one daughter, Taeja Parsons; one sister, Mayme Meredith (Bryant); a special aunt, Delois Miller; and one grandmother, Ruby Harris.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Alexis Parsons and Paige Parsons; and one sister, Kathy Bledsoe.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. James Douthitt will be officiating. Burial will be in the Hazelwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
