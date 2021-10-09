Patsy Alice Barlow, age 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on March 12, 1942 in Owensboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry Earl and Ella Mae Craig Logsdon.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Barlow, and one daughter, Melinda White (Darrell).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Craig Barlow.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Cremation will follow with a burial at the Radcliff Cemetery at a later date.
