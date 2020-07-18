Patty Sue Cardwell, age 69, of Louisville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 4, 1950 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Archie Hillard Ashley, Sr. & Essie Mae Embry Ashley.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina Samson (Rocky) and Eugenia Kimmel (Chris Scott).
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest at the Wilson Home Cemetery immediately following the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
