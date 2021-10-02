Paul Haycraft, age 76, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born Sept. 9, 1945 in Indiana, the son of Leo Jack and Donnie Johnson Haycraft.
His is survived by his children, Ray Dean Haycraft, Eugene Haycraft, and Paula Smallwood (Seth).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Paul Haycraft.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He was laid to rest in the Peonia Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
