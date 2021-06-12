Paul Lee Scott, born July 13, 1953 in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of Howard and Lena Lorene Lanier Scott, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Scott, and his children, Daniel Scott and Megan Scott Cockerel.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Hopewell Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.