Paul Petty, age 85, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 10, 1935 in Big Clifty, Kentucky, the son of Oliver and Ressie Horn Petty.
He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie Petty and Dana Petty.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
