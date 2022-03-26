Paul Steenbergen, age 87, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1934 in Scottsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Hilry and Cora Crawford Steenbergen.
He is survived by his wife, Genirose Thomas Steenbergen, and daughters, Marty Buckles (Allan), of Leitchfield, and Lana Bruno (Thomas), of Grant, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Leitchfield United Methodist Church with Bro. Tom Wilson officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home until 12:45 p.m., at which time we moved to the Leitchfield United Methodist Church for services.
