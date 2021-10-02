Paul Stewart, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1948 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Wilbur Ray and Ruby White Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Thomas Stewart; his son, Troy Stewart (Billy Sue); and two daughters, Tammy Whobrey (Eddie), and Angie Pilkenton (Jimmy).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sunny Point General Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service.
