Paul William Reins, age 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his residence in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on May 15, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late William Paul Ogden and his mother, Pearl.
He is survived by his son, Travis Reins, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Natasha Posvech, his daughter, of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen.
