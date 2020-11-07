Paula Ball, age 80, of Clarkson, passed away at her residence on Oct. 29, 2020.
Visitation: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. CDT to 1 p.m. CDT at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. CDT at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating.
Burial followed in St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wm. Alton Barber and Lillian Strieble.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Ball, and two daughters, Cathy Wallingford and Sherri Ball.
