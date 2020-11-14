Pauline Ann Baker, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born Nov. 11, 1950 in Ashtabula, Ohio the daughter of the late Stephan and Margaret Turchin Sumego.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Polston (Brandon), and her son, Stephen Parm (Kim).
A memorial service was held at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with Fr. Tony Bickett officiating.
