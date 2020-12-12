Pearlene Logsdon Hodge, age 71, of Leitchfield, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 20, 1949 in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Alva and Irene Logsdon.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Michelle Hodge, and her son, Gregory Dwaine Hodge, both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private under the care of Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
