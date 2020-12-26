Peggy Ann Stratton, age 81, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born Nov. 4, 1939 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Claud and Oleva Meredith Saltsman.
She is survived by two children, Dana Saltsman (Carol) and Laura Stratton.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dale and Dennis Stratton.
Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial in accordance with Peggy’s wishes.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
