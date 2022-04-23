Penelope Hayse, age 75, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Monroe and AlphaMae Webb Gibson.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hayse Robertson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Michelle White, of Leitchfield, Melissa Wilson (Phillip), of Clarkson, and Danielle Haley (Chad), of Rockfield, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Hayse, and infant twins.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wade Martin Hughes and Bro. Wilford Logsdon officiating. Burial was in the McGrew Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
