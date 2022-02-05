Pernell Robert Klinglesmith, age 57, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. He was born Oct. 6, 1964 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, the son of William “Bill” Klinglesmith & Lois Ashlock Klinglesmith. Pernell was a truck driver for Nall’s Trucking.
He is survived by his wife, Tami Klinglesmith; his children, Jessica Gordon (Walker), Eva Gordon, Tim Nunn (Taylor), & Tabitha Swift; eight grandchildren; his mother, Lois Klinglesmith; three brothers, Johnny Hornback, William Klinglesmith, & Matthew Klinglesmith; one sister, Robin Klinglesmith; his mother-in-law, Wanda Howard; three nephews, two nieces, & one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Klinglesmith; his father-in-law, George Howard; and his sister-in-law, Teri Bradley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home with Bro. Buddy Brooks officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Layman Memorial Gardens in Caneyville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
