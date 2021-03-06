Phillip Thomas Johnston, age 52, of Upton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 26, 1968 in Hardin County.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Floyd Johnston
He is survived by his wife, Angel Summerton Johnston; a daughter, Erika Johnston; three sons, Devin Thomas Johnston, Tristan Nathaniel Johnston and Michaeal Thomas Johnston; two step-daughters, Carissa Marie Thorp and Kassandera Renee Thorp; and his father, Jerry Johnston.
A private graveside service will be held at Little Flock Cemetery with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
