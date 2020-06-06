Phyllis Jean Whobrey, age 77, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Damon Lee and Elta Lee Garner Minton.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Lee Sanders, of Clarkson, Kentucky, and Regina Lynn Sanders (Ronnie), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Whobrey.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Candlelight Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
