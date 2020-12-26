Ralph E. Geary, age 72, of Millwood, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 30, 1948 in Yeaman, Kentucky the son of Corbett and Mollie Young Geary.
He is survived by his wife, Melba Bailey Geary, and his six children, Mark Geary, Christy Galmiche (Joey), Misty Bozarth (Jordan), Mary Geary (Jacob Culbertson), Kellie Geary, and Stephanie Geary.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Geary.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Layman Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Ralph in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.