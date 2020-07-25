Randal L. Beatty, age 71, of Louisville, died at his home on Friday, July 17. He was the son of Granvel and Elsie Wilson Beatty, of Grayson County. He spent his early years in Short Creek and Caneyville, graduating from Caneyville High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army for one year in Vietnam. He and his dad worked in the automobile industry. Vehicles were their passion, until they both had granddaughters. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Howard Beatty; his daughters, Lana Metzler (Craig) and Vannah Beatty; and two granddaughters, Audrey Metzler and Georgia Armstrong, all of Louisville. Also surviving: two aunts, Barbara Darst (Jimmy), of Louisville, and Helen Wilson, of Caneyville, and cousins he dearly loved. Cremation was his wish. A small family memorial will be held at a later date. Randy wanted remembrances to: Kosair-Norton’s Hospital, St. Jude Hospital, or American Renal Associates at UKC, Hikes Lane, Louisville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.