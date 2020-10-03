Randall “Randy” Bitsky, age 50, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1969 in La Grange, Illinois the son of the late Arthur and Arlene Grigsby Bitsky.
He is survived by his wife, Joanie Hall Bitsky; two step-sons, Masen Hughes and Noah Hughes; father-in-law, Tommy Mattingly, of Big Clifty, Kentucky; and mother-in-law, Debbie Mattingly, of Big Clifty, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield. Rev. Tony Bickett will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time for the services to be moved to the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday night.
