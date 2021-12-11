Randy Neal Whitehead Sr., age 62, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 2, 1959 in Pewee Valley, Kentucky, the son of Neal & Lavada Burgin Whitehead.
He is survived by his sons, Randy Whitehead Jr. and
Robbie Whitehead.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He was laid to rest in the Lindsey Family Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
