Raymond Earl Warren, age 85, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his residence.
He was born April 14, 1935, in Bullitt County to the late William Ike and Athie Thompson Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ray is survived by three sons, Donald (Tina) Warren, of Leitchfield, Kevin (Joy) Warren, of Bowling Green, and Tommy Reed, of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Norman Dailey officiating. Burial followed in the McGrew Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
