Rebecca Ann Clark Darst, age 91, of the St. Paul community, passed away Nov. 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 6, 1930 to the late Jesse and Rose Harris Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Tony Darst, and four children, Wayne Darst, Justin Darst, Debbie Odle and Mary Rebecca Darst.
She is survived by six children, Aloysius (Janice) Darst, Lynda (Neil) Crawford, Cathy (Bruce) Meredith, Aubrey (Wynee) Darst, Teresa (Rodney) Lush and Lisa (Mickey) Coates; and two daughters-in-law, Nancy Darst and Maureen Medura.
Funeral Mass was held at 12 noon, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul Catholic Church.
Prayer Service was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.