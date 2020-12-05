Rebecca Charlene Mudd, 46, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Signature Health of Elizabethtown.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1973 in Elizabethtown, the daughter of the late O.C. and Hazel Garner Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Mudd of Caneyville; three sons, Nathaniel Sandlin (Lakeisha) of Leitchfield, Riley Mudd of Leitchfield and Derek Mudd of Caneyville; three grandchildren, Marli Prewitt, Lucian and Everly Sandlin; siblings, Belinda Gibson, Bobby Henderson, John Henderson, Sonya Henderson and Tonya Ray; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Henderson.
Private funeral services were held with burial in the Henderson Cemetery in Butler County.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website
