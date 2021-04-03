Rebecca Diane Miller, age 35, of Upton, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home in Upton, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1986 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, to her father, Gregory Miller, and her late mother, Denise Mae Logsdon Miller.
She is survived by her children, Samuel, Preston, Dewey and Denise; father, Gregory Miller, of Upton; step-mother, Linda Miller, of Leitchfield; and her boyfriend, Jim Estez, of Upton.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Denise Logsdon Miller.
The family had a public visitation on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visiting hours were from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST. Cremation followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.