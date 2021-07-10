Rebecca Dianne McMahan, age 47, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1973 in Valdosta, Georgia, the daughter of Pamyla Dianne Krumei and the late Phillip Ronnie Beaverson.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed running, she ran a one-half marathon. She enjoyed yard work especially her flowers, cross-stitch, and she was a cat lover. She was also a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Dan McMahan; two daughters, Hannah Marie McMahan, of Killen, Alabama, and Tabitha Renee Lawson (Jordan), of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son, Luke Philip McMahan, of Leitchfield; her dad and mom, Stanley Lord and Pamyla Snyder. She is also survived by two brothers, David Lord (Shannon) and Stephen Lord (Rachael); and one sister, Jenny Helmick (Jamie); and her grandmother, Melba Lord. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her father she was preceded in death by grandparents, Dutch and Millie Beaverson and Melvin and Alice Krumei.
Funeral services were at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Ron Roberts officiating. The family greeted friends after the service till 9 p.m. Burial was in the Gravel Lawn Cemetery in Fortville, Indiana on Friday at noon CST.
The family wishes to thank various members of the Church of Christ across the country for their prayers and kindness, especially members of Mill Street Church of Christ. They would also like to thank Dr. Isaac Miller, Dr. Kevin Ridenhour and all the chemo infusion therapy nurses from Owensboro Twin Lakes Hospital for their great medical care and compassion.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
