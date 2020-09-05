Rebecca Smith, age 55, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1965 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Murl and Delores Stinson Gibson.
She is survived by her loving companion, Bill Ellis, and his son, Shane Ellis.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two step-fathers, Glendell Earl Barrett and Leo White.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating. Burial was in the Gibson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
