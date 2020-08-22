Regina Faye Brooks, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Joliet, Illinois.
She was born on March 25, 1958 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James F. and Georgia Beeler Masters.
She is survived by one daughter, Tanya McCarty, of Chicago, Illinois; one son, Danny McCarty, of Louisville, Kentucky; and one step-child, Pamela Brooks, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James Brooks.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at the Smith Jack Cemetery in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, in Edmonson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.