Regina Haycraft Alvey, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on July 24, 1938 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Russell and Beulah Hornback Haycraft.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elbert Alvey, of Leitchfield, and two daughters, Victoria Lynn Alvey and Sandra Michelle Alvey, also of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Alvey.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Kenny Sapp and Bro. Buddy Brooks officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
